18-year-old accused of shooting woman in the face during burglary in Snowflake

Joel Omari Hernandez, 18, faces multiple charges including 1st degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and 1st-degree burglary.(Snowflake-Taylor Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:12 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
SNOWFLAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is accused of shooting a woman in the face during a burglary in northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon. Police say 18-year-old Joel Omari Hernandez faces multiple charges, including attempted 1st-degree murder, for the shooting that left a woman in critical condition.

On Saturday around 6 a.m., Snowflake-Taylor police officers were called to a home burglary at an apartment near 7th and Main Streets. Officers began helping a 39-year-old woman who was shot in the face by the suspect. She was taken to the hospital, and police say the suspect left the area before officers arrived.

Officers began searching for the suspect, who was described as a Hispanic man wearing a black sweater and white sweatpants. Police say during their search, a man in a nearby apartment told officers his roommate was involved in the incident and was inside their apartment.

Officers evacuated nearby residents, closed the street, surrounded the apartment, and told the suspect to surrender. Shortly after 8 a.m., Hernandez surrendered to officers, and police found a handgun while searching his apartment. Police say Hernandez did not tell officers what led to the burglary or shooting. Henandez was booked into the Navajo County Jail and faces multiple charges, including attempted 1st-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and 1st-degree burglary.

Police say the victim was flown to a Phoenix hospital and is currently in the ICU. “We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the victim and hope they make a full and speedy recovery,” said Snowflake-Taylor Police Chief Martin.

