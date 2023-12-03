Warming trend to start the work week for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a nice, cool, and sunny weekend for Arizona! Highs Saturday in the upper 60s and low 70s for Sunday in the Valley. Those outdoor plans will be safe as far as the weather goes!

We are also tracking some high pressure that will enter Arizona at the start of the work week, which means temperatures will warm in the afternoons. Highs will get close to 80 degrees for the first half of the work week. Don’t worry, though! By the end of the week, we will be back in the low 70s. We will be dry these next seven days.

