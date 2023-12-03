Siblings arrested after Phoenix police find malnourished, chained-up dogs at their home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people were arrested for animal cruelty after police discovered multiple dogs living in deplorable conditions while searching for suspects in north Phoenix last month.

On Nov. 16, Phoenix police were in the area of 7th Street and Mountain View Road, just west of Cave Creek Road, for a stolen vehicle call and began chasing the suspects and establishing a perimeter. Officers then checked the backyard of a home in the area while looking for the suspects and saw multiple dogs chained up, in cages, malnourished and living in bad conditions. The police officers gave the dogs some water, and the Humane Society was called to the scene. Police say eight dogs were removed and needed immediate medical attention.

Police say the homeowner, 45-year-old Barry Kee, and his sister, 35-year-old Dandrea Price, were arrested the next day, and both were booked on 56 counts of animal cruelty-related charges.

