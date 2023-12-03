Saguaro, Liberty win 6A and Open Division Championships

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) —The AIA high school football state playoffs wrapped up Saturday with the 6A and Open Division Championships.

In the early game, Saguaro topped Red Mountain 40-20, making them your 2023 6A state champions. The Sabercats, with a balanced attack, ran for 210 yards, threw for 210 yards and earned their 14th state title in the program’s history. They’re one shy from tying Blue Ridge’s record of 15 state championships.

The Saguaro Sabercats are the 2023 6A football state champions. (Arizona's Family)

In the evening game, after back-to-back years of heartbreaking losses — losing in the state semi-finals — the Liberty Lions finally got what they worked for: their first Open Division state championship, taking down Centennial 33-21 in a west side showdown. It’s Liberty’s second-ever state title in the program’s history — their first since 2019.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.