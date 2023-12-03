Your Life
Saguaro, Liberty win 6A and Open Division Championships

The Liberty Lions are the 2023 Open Division high school football state champs.
The Liberty Lions are the 2023 Open Division high school football state champs.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) —The AIA high school football state playoffs wrapped up Saturday with the 6A and Open Division Championships.

In the early game, Saguaro topped Red Mountain 40-20, making them your 2023 6A state champions. The Sabercats, with a balanced attack, ran for 210 yards, threw for 210 yards and earned their 14th state title in the program’s history. They’re one shy from tying Blue Ridge’s record of 15 state championships.

The Saguaro Sabercats are the 2023 6A football state champions.
The Saguaro Sabercats are the 2023 6A football state champions.

In the evening game, after back-to-back years of heartbreaking losses — losing in the state semi-finals — the Liberty Lions finally got what they worked for: their first Open Division state championship, taking down Centennial 33-21 in a west side showdown. It’s Liberty’s second-ever state title in the program’s history — their first since 2019.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

