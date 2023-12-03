Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Officer on date stops to save person in crisis, police say

Cincinnati Police officer Koffi Agbleke (middle) was presented the Distinguished Service Award...
Cincinnati Police officer Koffi Agbleke (middle) was presented the Distinguished Service Award by Covington Police on Thursday for his life-saving actions in October.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:41 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A Cincinnati police officer was recognized for his life-saving efforts while he was on a date, WXIX reports.

Officer Koffi Agbleke was riding bikes with a date across the Roebling Bridge between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky, in October, said the Cincinnati Police Department in a Facebook post. The two came across a person who was standing over the railing of the bridge.

Police described the person as “in crisis.” Agbleke asked to stay on scene even when Covington Police arrived to help.

For the next two hours, Agbleke talked with the person, built a rapport and got the individual back behind the railing to safety, according to police.

“Officer Agbleke went above and beyond to save a person’s life,” police wrote on Facebook. “His selfless actions are the epitome of excellent policing, and the Cincinnati Police Department is honored to have him on our team.”

Agbleke was presented the Distinguished Service Award by Covington Police on Thursday for his life-saving actions.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say

Latest News

A 7.6 earthquake was recorded off the southern Philippines island of Mindanao.
Strong earthquake that sparked tsunami warning leaves 1 dead amid widespread panic in Philippines
A 24-year-old airman and father of two was killed when an Air Force Osprey crashed overseas....
Airman killed in Osprey crash remembered in hometown
Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Palestinians look at destruction after the Israeli bombing In Khan Younis refugee camp in Gaza...
Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza, driving up death toll despite evacuation orders