Man and infant hospitalized after rollover crash in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man and infant are in the hospital with serious injuries early Sunday morning after their vehicle crashed in Surprise. Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies say the vehicle rolled over near Bell and El Mirage roads around 2 a.m. The man and infant were taken to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies don’t yet know what led up to the rollover crash, but are investigating. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, which will remain closed for several hours.

