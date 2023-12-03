Your Life
Man and infant hospitalized after rollover crash in Surprise

A man and an infant were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries...
A man and an infant were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning after their vehicle crashed in Surprise.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:42 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man and infant are in the hospital with serious injuries early Sunday morning after their vehicle crashed in Surprise. Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies say the vehicle rolled over near Bell and El Mirage roads around 2 a.m. The man and infant were taken to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies don’t yet know what led up to the rollover crash, but are investigating. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, which will remain closed for several hours.

