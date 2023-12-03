Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man dead, found with ‘trauma’ to his body near a Phoenix shopping area

A man was found with signs of trauma to his body outside a Phoenix business near 27th Avenue...
A man was found with signs of trauma to his body outside a Phoenix business near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road early Sunday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:21 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has died after he was found in Phoenix with “trauma” to his body early Sunday morning. Police were called around 2:30 a.m. to 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, where they found the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Homicide detectives are investigating what happened to the man and no further details are available.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say

Latest News

A man and an infant were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries...
Man and infant hospitalized after rollover crash in Surprise
Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
The Mele Kalikimaka Market featured local shopping and food vendors, and hula performances.
Holiday market brings aloha spirit and Hawaiian culture to Peoria
Investigators confirm a suspect was arrested, but his name hasn’t been released. They believe...
Man dead after shooting at Goodyear gas station