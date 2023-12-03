Man dead, found with ‘trauma’ to his body near a Phoenix shopping area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has died after he was found in Phoenix with “trauma” to his body early Sunday morning. Police were called around 2:30 a.m. to 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, where they found the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Homicide detectives are investigating what happened to the man and no further details are available.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

