Man dead after hit-and-run in north Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died Saturday evening after a hit-and-run collision in north Phoenix. Police were called around 6:40 p.m. to an area on Thunderbird Road east of 36th Street, where they found 28-year-old Aron Moreno. Phoenix Fire Department paramedics declared him dead on the scene.

Police detectives say that a vehicle was going west on Thunderbird Road when it struck Moreno and continued driving. Police are asking anyone who saw what happened to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish speakers to provide an anonymous tip.

