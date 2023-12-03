Your Life
Man dead after hit-and-run in north Phoenix, police say

By Kit Silavong
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:30 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died Saturday evening after a hit-and-run collision in north Phoenix. Police were called around 6:40 p.m. to an area on Thunderbird Road east of 36th Street, where they found 28-year-old Aron Moreno. Phoenix Fire Department paramedics declared him dead on the scene.

Police detectives say that a vehicle was going west on Thunderbird Road when it struck Moreno and continued driving. Police are asking anyone who saw what happened to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish speakers to provide an anonymous tip.

