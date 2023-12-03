Holiday market brings aloha spirit and Hawaiian culture to Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - People in the West Valley were getting into the Christmas spirit- island style. Dozens gathered at Osuna Park in Peoria for the 3rd annual Mele Kalikimaka Market on Saturday to shop from local vendors, try delicious Hawaiian food, and enjoy hula and Polynesian performances. Mele Kalikimaka is Hawaiian for Merry Christmas.

The free event was put on by the 808 Social AZ coffee shop in Peoria and brought together the Polynesian community or anyone who has a love for Hawaii. Attendees got to shop for various clothes, flower hair pieces, jewelry, stickers, and other items for sale. There was also Hawaiian food like poke, shrimp, and shave ice.

The event also allows former Hawaii residents to connect and share their culture here in the Valley. “It’s so much aloha. It’s so much to be able to share our love and our passion for our culture and our community, but here in the middle of the desert, here in Arizona,” said Kaimi Valdez. “For those of us who get homesick, this is an event that we can come back to when there are events like this and not feel that way anymore.”

In addition to shopping and food, there was a kid’s zone, a beer garden, a visit from Hawaiian Santa, and a fire knife performance to close the night.

“It’s just a great place for us to rebuild our community. But not just within our Polynesian community, but also with getting to know the rest of the community here and having them, if they have a love for Hawaii, to come on out here and just enjoy that,” said Valdez.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.