Fire crews battling mansion blaze in north Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Scottsdale and Phoenix firefighters are battling a blaze at a north Scottsdale mansion after it caught fire Sunday morning. A Scottsdale Fire Department spokesperson said crews are working to control the fire in the DC Ranch neighborhood, which has consumed a wall and spread to the attic. A 1st alarm fire was called out for the mansion due to its size and location.

There’s no further information, but Arizona’s Family will update the story as we learn more.

