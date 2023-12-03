Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Fire crews battling mansion blaze in north Scottsdale

A Scottsdale Fire Department spokesperson said crews are working to control the fire, which...
A Scottsdale Fire Department spokesperson said crews are working to control the fire, which has consumed a wall and spread to the attic.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:11 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Scottsdale and Phoenix firefighters are battling a blaze at a north Scottsdale mansion after it caught fire Sunday morning. A Scottsdale Fire Department spokesperson said crews are working to control the fire in the DC Ranch neighborhood, which has consumed a wall and spread to the attic. A 1st alarm fire was called out for the mansion due to its size and location.

There’s no further information, but Arizona’s Family will update the story as we learn more.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say

Latest News

A man and an infant were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries...
Man and infant hospitalized after rollover crash in Surprise
A man was found with signs of trauma to his body outside a Phoenix business near 27th Avenue...
Man dead, found with ‘trauma’ to his body near a Phoenix shopping area
It’s a new claim to fame for the course, now the only place in Arizona offering 18-hole golf...
First night golf course in Arizona tees off
Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend