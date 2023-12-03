Your Life
Fiery crash on New Hampshire interstate sets off ammunition

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOW, N.H. (AP) — A fiery crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire set off hundreds of rounds of ammunition before firefighters were able to douse the blaze, state police said.

State Police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically Saturday afternoon before hitting a concrete barrier, bouncing across all lanes of traffic and colliding with another vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop in woods near the highway, where a fire erupted, troopers said.

All three occupants escaped the vehicle. Troopers said one was taken to a hospital with significant injuries; one occupant was arrested on several warrants.

There were no injuries to the occupant of the other vehicle, troopers said.

As the vehicle burned, several hundred rounds of ammunition began detonating before firefighters arrived to contain the blaze, which shut down several lanes of travel, troopers said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

