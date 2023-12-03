A dry week with a possible return to 80 degree temps in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Sunday everyone! We are tracking a warmup heading into a new work week.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the region, bringing warm temperatures into the upper 70s and possibly even 80 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday. For Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies with a high of 68 degrees in Phoenix. These temperatures are running a lot warmer than normal. Our average high temperature for Phoenix for today is 69 degrees. The record is 81 degrees, set back in 1940.

We’re tracking dry conditions across the state throughout the workweek as well. By next weekend, however, things could change. A trough is expected to move across the region on Friday into Saturday, and we’ll be on the lookout to see if it digs far enough south to bring any rain chances to the state. The trough will also bring cooler air and temperatures will fall back to near normal throughout the weekend, in the lower 70s.

