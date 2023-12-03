Cardinals searching for victory in Pittsburgh matchup against Steelers

PITTSBURGH (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Cardinals hope to snag their third victory of the season over the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday morning. Kick-off is at 11 a.m. MST and will be broadcast on CBS 5. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is vying for an AFC playoff spot in a toe-to-toe matchup between the two teams.

The Cardinals have struggled on both sides of the ball this season but are looking to get back in the game behind quarterback Kyler Murray. In last week’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the Red Birds gave up 37 points and more than 450 yards. While the Steelers are pointing to the playoffs, Arizona and first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon are in the midst of a building process that is still in its very early stages.

The goal over the next six weeks isn’t so much about winning as it is about establishing the kind of culture that Gannon will see when he glances across the field to longtime Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on Sunday. “His team always plays with a level of physicality and belief that they’re going to win every game they play,” Gannon said of Tomlin. “It’s very impressive to watch them, all three units, on tape year to year or week to week — whatever it is.”

Connor’s Return

Cardinals running back James Conner faces the Steelers for the first time since leaving the franchise after the 2020 season. The now 28-year-old Conner was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018 when he ran for a career-high 973 yards. “I feel the love for sure,” Conner said. “Lot of love there in the city. I’ve got a lot of respect for the people there — just love for them taking a chance on me.”

Conner has continued his solid production since coming to the desert. He earned his second Pro Bowl nod with the Cardinals after scoring a career-high 18 touchdowns in 2021, including 15 on the ground and three through the air.

He’s run for 526 yards and two touchdowns this season despite missing four games on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Watt Is Up

Tomlin called Watt “the best defensive player on the planet right now,” and it’s hard to argue. The perennial All-Pro outside linebacker is putting together a season that mirrors his 2021 campaign when he was the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year. His 13 1/2 sacks lead the NFL and he is seemingly making an impact every week.

While Murray has proven he can still make plays with his legs on his reconstructed right knee, he’s also been sacked nine times in three games. “(Watt is) going to make plays, he’s unstoppable,” Conner said of his former teammate. “He’s one of the best in the game right now. So we’ve got our hands full with him for sure.”

The Cardinals will have a week off with an upcoming bye week. After that, they will face off against the red-hot San Francisco 49ers at home on Dec. 17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

