Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona Cardinals lead going into halftime against Steelers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(Matt Freed | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, PA (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Cardinals went into halftime leading the Steelers 10-3. However, the rainy weather has been interrupting the game. A second delay was called around 1:40 p.m. MTN, but not before the Red Birds lept into the endzone and successfully went for an extra point, leading 17-3 against the Steelers.

It was a relatively quiet front for both offenses to kick off the game. The Red Birds and Steelers exchanged punts, with both teams going three-and-out four times in the half. But the Cardinals finally got the boost they were looking for. Running back Michael Carter found a gap in the Steelers’ line, scrambling for a 19-yard pickup. Murray completed a 15-yard pass to new starting tight end Trey McBride in the endzone, but the call was reversed after it was ruled an incomplete pass. But on the next play, McBride wrestled his way into the endzone for the score, giving the Cardinals a 10-3 lead before halftime.

The Cardinals also had a scare early in the game when running back Emari Demercado went down with an injury. He was evaluated for a concussion and neck injuries but was luckily able to walk off the field without help.

Pickett went down on a hard tackle, where he was seen holding onto his leg and had to be helped off the field. Trubisky went under center for Pittsburgh on a fourth and goal but was denied by Arizona at the goal line. Running back Najee Harris attempted to barrel his way into the endzone, but the Cardinals’ defense made an incredible stop at the line, denying Pittsburgh the touchdown.

The game resumed around 1:15 p.m. MTN. The Steelers have a tough time stopping the Red Birds, giving up a turnover and a penalty, giving the Cardinals about a yard to the endzone. James Connor lept for a touchdown and the Cards went for the extra point. However, the rain decided to pour again, delaying the game once again around 1:40 p.m. MTN.

The Red Birds will have a week of rest before a home matchup against division rival San Francisco on Dec. 17 at 2:05 p.m.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray looks to throw a pass against the Los Angeles Rams...
Cardinals searching for victory in Pittsburgh matchup against Steelers
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) walks toward the sideline during the second half of...
Arizona Cardinals release tight end Zach Ertz
Linebacker Jesse Luketa was 30 minutes away from State Farm Stadium when his tire went flat,...
Fans give a lift to an Arizona Cardinals player with a flat tire
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire