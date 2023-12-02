Thieves caught distracting Chandler holiday shoppers to steal valuables

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Cameras caught thieves stealing valuables from the bags of unsuspecting shoppers in Chandler last month. “They’re extremely quick. This is something that is not new to them. It is something that is definitely planned,” said Chandler Police Public Information Officer Eva Zermeno.

Chandler police said they are seeing an uptick in these types of crimes and are warning holiday shoppers across the Valley to be on alert. “People tend to be a bit distracted because they’re trying to find the next best deals,” said Zermeno.

Police said they either act in a group or pairs. They find their target, who usually shops alone. One suspect will usually distract the shopper with a question, something to get them to look away for a bit. The next suspect then swoops in and grabs the valuables like a wallet, and they are gone in seconds. “What they are trying to accomplish is get as many items, especially credit cards, to do fraudulent schemes.”

Tips for holiday shoppers:

Try to keep your purses or bags on you and not in your shopping cart. Try to shop with another person; people in groups are less likely to be targeted, and you can look out for each other. Be aware of your surroundings; if something does happen, report it to the police immediately because odds are they are still out there targeting others.

