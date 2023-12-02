Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Stars of Netflix’s “May December” on their new movie; what their family thinks

Moore and Portman star in the new Netflix movie about a teacher who went to prison after seducing her 12-year-old student, who married the teacher later.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Oscar winners Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman star alongside Charles Melton in a new Netflix movie out Saturday that has been described as “a creepy, campy masterpiece.”

The movie, “May December,” takes its inspiration from the Mary Kay Letourneau story, the teacher spent years in prison after seducing a 12-year-old student. Letourneau ended up marrying him when she got out of prison and having children. Letourneau died in 2020.

In the film, loosely based on a real-life event, Moore plays the now-wife, and Portman is an actress set to play her in an upcoming movie. She sets off to spend time with the couple and learn as much as possible until lines get crossed and reality becomes a little blurred.

Tara Hitchcock sat down with the stars to chat about the film.

Actor Charles Melton says his family ended up loving the character he plays in Netflix's new movie "May December."

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say

Latest News

Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman star in a movie loosely based on real-life events about a...
The Buzz: "May December" actors Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman
Melton plays Joe in a story loosely based on real-life events about a teacher who went to...
The Buzz: "May December" actor Charles Melton, Director Todd Haynes
Fmr. AZ Supreme Court Justice Ruth McGregor remembering Sandra Day O'Connor who died Friday in...
Fmr. Arizona Supreme Court Justice remembers Sandra Day O'Connor
Arizona Judge Anni Foster spoke to Good Morning Arizona to reflect how Sandra Day O'Connor...
Arizona Judge Anni Foster explains O'Connor's impact on politics