Stars of Netflix’s “May December” on their new movie; what their family thinks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Oscar winners Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman star alongside Charles Melton in a new Netflix movie out Saturday that has been described as “a creepy, campy masterpiece.”

The movie, “May December,” takes its inspiration from the Mary Kay Letourneau story, the teacher spent years in prison after seducing a 12-year-old student. Letourneau ended up marrying him when she got out of prison and having children. Letourneau died in 2020.

In the film, loosely based on a real-life event, Moore plays the now-wife, and Portman is an actress set to play her in an upcoming movie. She sets off to spend time with the couple and learn as much as possible until lines get crossed and reality becomes a little blurred.

Tara Hitchcock sat down with the stars to chat about the film.

Actor Charles Melton says his family ended up loving the character he plays in Netflix's new movie "May December."

