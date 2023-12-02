A quite and dry weekend ahead for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Saturday everyone! We had a nice day of rain and snow across the state, but we are tracking dry conditions for the weekend.

The rain gauge at Sky Harbor picked up .13″ of rain yesterday, now making it 3.45″of rain we have had since the beginning of the year. Compared to normal values, we are behind about three inches. You’re good to go for any outdoor plans you may have today.

It will be a cool Saturday morning but a comfortable afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-60s for Phoenix and lower 40s in the high country. Quiet conditions are expected for Sunday as well, with some high clouds and a high near 70 degrees for Phoenix.

A high-pressure system will spread through the region by the middle to end of next week and this will warm temperatures up to above normal. We’re looking at the upper 70s throughout the week and no chances for rain or snow are expected this week.

