Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix Suns take on conference rival Memphis Grizzlies

The Suns take on the Memphis Grizzlies, Saturday Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. in Phoenix.
The Suns take on the Memphis Grizzlies, Saturday Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. in Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in a Western Conference matchup on Saturday evening. The game will be airing on Arizona’s Family and Arizona’s Family Sports Network today, Saturday at 7 p.m. Catch the pre-game show at 6:30 p.m. Tap/click here for all the details on how to watch.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Suns -9.5; over/under is 221

Bottom Line

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (11-8, sixth in the Western Conference) host Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13, 14th in the Western Conference).

The Suns are 8-6 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference, scoring 116.2 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies are 5-10 in Western Conference play. Memphis has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Suns are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.0% the Grizzlies allow to opponents. The Grizzlies’ 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Suns have given up to their opponents (46.4%).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 110-89 in the last meeting on Nov. 24. Devin Booker led the Suns with 40 points, and Santi Aldama led the Grizzlies with 21 points.

Top Performers

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 12 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Suns. Durant is averaging 25.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Bane is averaging 23.6 points and 5.2 assists for the Grizzlies. Aldama is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Last 10 Games

Suns: 7-3, averaging 118.8 points, 42.2 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 104.3 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

Injuries

Suns: Devin Booker: out (ankle), Damion Lee: out (knee), Bradley Beal: out (back).

Grizzlies: Jake LaRavia: out (eye), Marcus Smart: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Luke Kennard: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say

Latest News

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts to a missed shot during the second half of an...
Durant had 30 points but Phoenix Suns lost to Nuggets 119-111 at home
Tip-off is at 8 p.m., and the game will be streamed on 3TV, Arizona’s Family Sports and ESPN.
Booker ruled out as Phoenix Suns host NBA champions Denver Nuggets at home
A former Phoenix Suns player put together the first annual adaptive basketball clinic for kids...
Inaugural United for Autism and Cerebral Palsy basketball event brings families across Arizona together
Former Suns center Steven Hunter partnered with the United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona...
Phoenix Suns host adaptive basketball clinic for special needs children