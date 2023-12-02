Peoria police seek help finding man with severe medical condition

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Peoria police are asking the public for help in finding a man who family says suffers from a brain injury.

Police are looking for 40-year-old Nicholas Vasquez, who went missing Friday. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5′9″, 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Vasquez is on several daily medications and doesn’t have the medication with him. He was last seen near Peoria and 99th avenues in Peoria when he left his care facility. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored tank top and black pants.

Authorities say he has a cell phone with him, but the service isn’t connected and works only over a Wi-Fi connection. Anyone who’s seen Vasquez should call the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.

