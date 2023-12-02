Nonprofit holds health clinic for San Luis farmworkers

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Campesinos Sin Fronteras, a nonprofit in San Luis, celebrated the Day of the Farmworker Friday morning.

The clinic was held at two in the morning, right before farm workers headed to work. Dozens of organizations participated in the event, offering free health screenings for blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, COVID-19, and flu vaccines.

Thousands of farmworkers dressed in their work clothes could be seen lined up for the clinic. The day was not only about providing health services but also showing appreciation for farmworkers. “It makes one feel valued; these aren’t services people normally can get for free, so it feels special,” said Juan Beltran, a farmworker.

Beltran has worked in the fields for nearly 35 years. His journey starts at the San Luis Port of Entry at midnight. “Sometimes I make three hours in line to cross into the U.S.,” he said.

It’s the story of the majority of his colleagues. For them, work starts at sunrise and ends just before sunset. “One does not have the time to do so many of these check ups that are being offered here,” said Trinidad, a farmworker.

Trinidad said the health services provided are the closest they’ll get to a medical check-up. “It’s important because farmworkers are one of the groups that are most highly uninsured. Probably only 35 to 40 percent don’t have health insurance,” she said.

The Day of the Farmworker started 29 years ago after realizing the big need. “In some way we give a little bit back to this population that gives us so much,” said Torres.

As the clinic wrapped up, farmworkers left with coffee in their hands and a smile on their face, ready to catch their bus and head to work. A long workday ahead for the farmworkers, but Beltran said he’s motivated by his family to work hard.

Campesinos Sin Fronteras estimates about 40,000 farm workers work in the Yuma area each year.

