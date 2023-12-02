Your Life
Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for crime spree in Tempe that killed beloved father

Andrew King (left) was sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting and killing Agamyrat Agambayev during a carjacking in Tempe in March 2022.(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Barry
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Friends and family describe Agamyrat Agambayev as a brilliant man with a loving family and a bright future. Back in March of last year, the software developer was driving home through Tempe when a gunman in a stolen car jumped out and shot Agamyrat during an apparent carjacking. The suspect, who was wearing body armor, then opened fire on officers and ran off. He was later chased down, arrested and charged with murder.

“He was just 30 years old, and his son was 2 years old at the time,” said Ali Unver, a close friend of the victim. “It was huge sorrow for the whole community, not just the family, but for all of us.”

On Friday, Agambayev’s wife, friends, and family gathered at Maricopa County Superior Court to learn the fate of the man who took their loved ones’ lives.

Anthony Andrew King, 28, recently pled guilty to 2nd-degree murder and aggravated assault and was facing a maximum of 35-plus years in prison. He was given the maximum sentence.

“No matter many years he gets, it’s not going to bring our friend back,” said Metin Yildirim. “We are aware of that, so we still feel the sorrow and feel the pain of his wife and little kid. His son was 2 and now he is 4. He doesn’t even remember his dad probably, and that hurts a lot.”

During the sentencing hearing, King apologized to Agambayev’s family and asked for forgiveness. Part of the statement said: “Although I have killed, I am not a killer. I pray that you find it in your heart to forgive me because I am truly sorry. I am so sorry for allowing the devil and drugs to take over that day. I am not a bad person, I just made some very bad decisions.”

Agambayev’s friends like to think King meant what he said in court and is truly remorseful, but his words won’t ease the pain they are all feeling that such a good man was taken in such a painful and senseless way.

“He was a good, loving husband, he was a very good dad,” said friend Aya Kamzina. “He was amazing, like the perfect person, always very kind to everyone around him. He was very special. He was the kindest person. He would always smile, just remember him smiling all the time.”

Agambayev was in the process of getting a second Ph.D. from ASU and had accepted a job at Intel as a software developer.

