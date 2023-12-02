Man hospitalized, suspect in custody after shooting at Goodyear QuikTrip

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a Goodyear gas station on Saturday morning. Just before 11 a.m., officers were called for reports of a shooting at a QuikTrip near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street. One victim was taken to the hospital, but his injuries are unknown.

Investigators confirm a suspect was arrested, but his name hasn’t been released. Residents are asked to avoid the area as detectives piece together what led up to the shooting. Authorities say there is no danger to the community.

