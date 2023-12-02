Your Life
Friday Night Lights vigil honors Casa Grande teen killed in shooting at house party

Hailey Stevens, 17, was killed after being hit by a stray bullet at a house party, and this tearful event was a way for the community to grieve together.
By Micaela Marshall
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:14 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Hailey Stephens was honored with a somber Friday Night Lights vigil at Casa Grande Union High School. Posters with pictures and words of love hung throughout the stands where hundreds gathered to pay tribute to the beloved cheerleader.

“They were all here just for her and so she would have loved it,” said Katie Kramer, Cougar Spiritline Head Coach. Kramer helped organize the candlelight ceremony. She watched Hailey grow up and was her cheer coach for years. Seventeen pink heart balloons were released into the sky to recognize Hailey’s 17 years of life. “It was powerful,” said Kramer.

The teen was killed after being struck by a stray bullet at a house party last weekend, and this tearful event was a way for the community to grieve together. “Honored to have known her,” said Kramer.

Hailey is remembered as sunshine, and a wave of light illuminated the stadium as teammates, friends, and family held on to each other for support. “We love her and we’ll miss her so much,” said Kramer.

So far, seven people have been arrested in connection to Hailey’s death, including 18-year-old Jesiah Street. He’s facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder. Everyone else that’s been arrested is a minor.

“It’s just a cruel world that we live in, and unfortunately, that’s just our reality now,” said Kramer. Police said the investigation is still active, and we can expect more arrests.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information about the party or shooting to send in a tip to Detective Nicholas Elliott at the department’s non-emergency number at (520) 421-8700 #7 or via email at Nicholas_Elliott@casagrandeaz.gov. Tips and information can also be submitted directly to Silent Witness at www.casagrandesilentwitness.com, via the P3 App at www.p3tips.com, or by calling them at (520) 836-2100.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

