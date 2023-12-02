Your Life
Fiery crash blocks left lane of I-17 northbound near New River

A fiery crashed caused some big traffic Saturday near New River, Arizona.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A fiery crash on northbound Interstate 17 north of New River has caused a big backup Saturday. The multi-vehicle crash happened around 11:30 a.m., according to the Department of Public Safety. Only minor injuries have been reported.

Traffic has backed up as far as Anthem Way. Fire engines initially blocked off all lanes, but as of 1:10 p.m. have reopened the right lane. There is no estimated time to reopen the left lane. Check back with Arizona’s Family for updates.

For up-to-date traffic, you can go to Arizona’s Family Traffic page.

