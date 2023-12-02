Environmental group says artificial turf popular in Arizona contains harmful chemicals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You can find it nearly everywhere in the Valley: sports fields, parks and in the yards of homes. Artificial turf is popular in drought-stricken Arizona as a way to conserve water. But some environmentalists say it isn’t the “green” alternative it is made out to be.

“You are covering soil, natural soil, and vegetation with a carpet of plastic,” said Kyla Bennett with the group Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility.

Bennett said artificial grass is filled with PFAS, also known as forever chemicals that have been linked to cancer. She claims playing on artificial turf can be dangerous.

“We are talking about very, very dangerous chemicals that can be ingested, inhaled and dermally absorbed,” said Bennett. “There are a lot of health risks associated with PFAS, not just cancer. Thyroid problems, obesity in children and developmental problems.”

Bennett said those toxic chemicals and plastics can also seep into the ground and contaminate water and soil. Meanwhile, the national group Synthetic Turf Council argues that artificial turf is more beneficial because it eliminates the use of harmful pesticides and fertilizers needed to maintain real grass.

“Our members are already working with existing customers, states, and local governments to demonstrate the continued safety of our products and are committed to ensuring their products contain no intentionally added PFAS,” said Melanie Taylor, CEO of Synthetic Turf Council.

In October, California passed a law that allows local governments to ban synthetic grass in residential areas over environmental concerns.

