Casa Grande police arrest 2 more teens in connection to deadly house party shooting

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Casa Grande Police Department has made more arrests in connection to a deadly house party shooting that happened last weekend. On Saturday, Casa Grande Police announced they arrested two teen boys, ages 13 and 15, for the shooting that killed 17-year-old Hailey Stephens and left another teen injured.

Police say the teens were booked into the Pinal County Juvenile Detention Center, and charges of felony murder will be forwarded to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for review.

So far, police say nine people have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting. Four teens and 18-year-old Jesiah Amaru Street have been charged with murder, and four more teen boys face criminal trespassing charges.

Casa Grande police arrest a third suspect, 18-year-old Jesiah Amaru Street, in deadly shooting that killed 17-year-old Hailey Stephens.

Stephens was shot in the head during a house party near Pinal Avenue and O’Neil Drive on Sunday, Nov. 26. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. Stephens was a student and cheerleader at Casa Grande Union High School. Another 17-year-old girl was shot in the arm but is expected to be okay. Police say the party took place at a vacant home, and at least 60 shots were fired, and as many as 60 people were in attendance. On Friday, the Casa Grande community held a candlelight vigil to honor Stephens, who is remembered as sunshine.

Hailey Stephens, 17, was killed after being hit by a stray bullet at a house party, and this tearful event was a way for the community to grieve together.

Casa Grande police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Detective Nicholas Elliott at the non-emergency number (520) 421-8700 #7 or by email at Nicholas_Elliott@casagrandeaz.gov. Tips and information can also be submitted directly to Silent Witness at www.casagrandesilentwitness.com, via the P3 App at www.p3tips.com, or by calling them at (520) 836-2100.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.