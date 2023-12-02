2 people hospitalized after car crashes into golf cart in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people are in the hospital after a car struck a golf cart in Scottsdale early Saturday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the collision near Scottsdale Road and Oak Street, north of McDowell Road. According to firefighters, four people were checked out at the scene, but two had to be taken to the hospital. Firefighters say one person has life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues. Police are still working to find out what led up to the crash.

