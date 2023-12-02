Your Life
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting near a homeless camp in Las Vegas

Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. The suspect fled in an unknown direction and is outstanding, a police spokesperson confirmed to FOX5.
By Cody Lee, Mike Allen, Dorothy Sedovic and FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - One person was killed after a shooting near a homeless camp Friday in Las Vegas.

Five people were shot during the incident. During a Las Vegas Metro Police press briefing Friday evening, Lt. Jason Johansson confirmed one victim died at the hospital. Another victim remains in critical condition and the three others are reported to be in stable condition.

According to police, the shooting happened near a homeless encampment by Interstate 95 at about 5:34 p.m.

As of Friday night, police are still searching for the suspect, who was described as a Black man in a hoodie. Police reported the man ran from the scene and then drove off in a black sedan.

Police are also working to determine what led to the shooting and whether it was an isolated incident.

A few people living in a homeless camp across the street where the shooting took place spoke with KVVU and said they knew the five people shot. One person said she heard about 12 gunshots but another said he heard fewer.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

