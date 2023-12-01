TSA honors adorable hard-working dogs in this year’s free downloadable calendar

(Gray News) - They’re more than adorable. They’re a part of the Transportation Security Administration’s team that helps keep travelers safe.

And you can marvel at their cuteness as part of the TSA’s free downloadable calendar.

The 2024 TSA Canine Calendar features photos and fun facts about 15 of its working dogs from across the country.

The featured working dog this year is Dina, a 3-year-old German shorthaired pointer explosives detection canine at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, who screens passengers screening canine who serves alongside her handler, Nick Goyak.

In addition to her work at a busy airport, Dina was one of several TSA working dogs who helped maintain security at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix earlier this year.

The TSA said they use about 1,000 explosive-detection dogs across the U.S. The working dogs are trained to use their noses to detect the scent of explosives or explosive materials at the TSA Canine Training Center at Joint Base Lackland in San Antonio, Texas. They also learn how to manage the noise and distractions of busy places like airports and meet their handlers.

This year’s featured calendar canines and their locations are:

Dina : Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas

Archy-Arce : San Francisco International Airport

Ben : Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Csimbok : Jacksonville International Airport, Florida

Eci : Buffalo Niagara International Airport/Niagara Falls International Airport, New York

Duke-LeDuc : Los Angeles International Airport

Erika : George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston

Gini-Gina : LaGuardia Airport, New York

Joker-Jordan : Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Kari : Bangor International Airport; Bangor Police Department, Maine

Lubo-Lugo : Los Angeles International Airport

Puk : Boston Logan International Airport

Rocky : San Antonio International Airport; San Antonio Police Department, Texas

Zeta : Tampa International Airport, Florida

Zita: Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport

