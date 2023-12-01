Teen arrested for deadly shooting at west Phoenix mobile home park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teen boy is in custody for a shooting that left one dead and two others hospitalized at a west Phoenix mobile home park earlier this week. The teen was arrested and booked into jail on multiple charges, including murder.

The shooting broke out at a mobile home park near 43rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers arrived at the scene and found three teen boys shot. Family members told Arizona’s Family that 17-year-old Samuel Farias died at the scene. His cousin, Jacob, and another friend remain in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Family members say Farias was a student at North Canyon High School and had a bright future ahead of him. “He had so many plans for his life - his mom and dad was planning what would be next after he graduates, and now everything is lost,” said his uncle, Joe Farias.

A family of a teen who was killed in a Phoenix shooting is trying to cope with their loss.

No information has been released as to what led up to the shooting. The suspect’s name won’t be released since he is a minor.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.