Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Teen arrested for deadly shooting at west Phoenix mobile home park

On Wednesday, just after 3:30 p.m., investigators say the shooting broke out at a mobile home...
On Wednesday, just after 3:30 p.m., investigators say the shooting broke out at a mobile home park near 43rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teen boy is in custody for a shooting that left one dead and two others hospitalized at a west Phoenix mobile home park earlier this week. The teen was arrested and booked into jail on multiple charges, including murder.

The shooting broke out at a mobile home park near 43rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers arrived at the scene and found three teen boys shot. Family members told Arizona’s Family that 17-year-old Samuel Farias died at the scene. His cousin, Jacob, and another friend remain in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Family members say Farias was a student at North Canyon High School and had a bright future ahead of him. “He had so many plans for his life - his mom and dad was planning what would be next after he graduates, and now everything is lost,” said his uncle, Joe Farias.

A family of a teen who was killed in a Phoenix shooting is trying to cope with their loss.

No information has been released as to what led up to the shooting. The suspect’s name won’t be released since he is a minor.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say

Latest News

AZFamily First Alert Weather 9AM Update for 12/1/2023
Valley sees a drizzle, snow in Flagstaff
Photo of Hydee in Christopher Creek.
Arizona Snow 11/30-12/1/2023
Arizona Judge Anni Foster spoke to Good Morning Arizona to reflect how Sandra Day O'Connor...
Arizona Judge Anni Foster explains O'Connor's impact on politics
Depending on when your home was built and how it’s wired, all houses have different levels of...
APS advises using LED lights to save power, money for holiday decorating