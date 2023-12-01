Suspect accused of killing 2 Nevada troopers on I-15 identified

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect accused of hitting and killing two Nevada State Police troopers has been identified, Las Vegas police confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Jemarcus Williams, 46, was booked after a barricade situation at an apartment complex near Monroe Avenue and H Street. Police found the alleged vehicle involved at the residence and determined which unit he was in.

Court records indicate Williams is being charged with the following:

2 counts of reckless driving

2 counts of DUI of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance, resulting in death

2 counts of duty to stop at scene of accident

Early Thursday morning around 3:23 a.m., two Nevada State Police troopers were making contact with a person who appeared to be sleeping behind the wheel and was pulled over to the side of the road in the area of I-15 and D Street.

A few moments later, Williams, who was driving a white Chevrolet HHR collided with the troopers, police said. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel. Medical personnel responded and transported one of the troopers to UMC Trauma where he later died. The other trooper died on scene.

Williams is scheduled to be in Las Vegas Justice Court for his arraignment at 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.