Reward increased to $10K for info on mysterious Prescott Valley murder

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been six months since 58-year-old Grant Griffiths was found dead at his Prescott Valley home. Since then, his family and local authorities have been working to find his killer. Now, a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

True Crime Arizona’s Briana Whitney spoke with Griffiths’ family, including his daughter, Courtney Younger. Authorities haven’t provided many details on what happened on May 29, 2023, but Younger said he was found shot after the house caught fire. His family tells Arizona’s Family that he was living alone at the home but often provided housing for those who were jobless and working to get back on their feet.

“Most were from church, and then there was a couple that were like his workers or anybody who needed help he would help,” said Younger. His last guest, a homeless man, left in April, so he was by himself in the house in May.

“There was an accelerant found on the bed, so the fire was actually started on the bed after he had passed away because he didn’t have smoke or anything in his lungs,” Younger said. Then in June, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office released a man’s image, asking for help finding 58-year-old Robin Mark Consylman, who they believed was a witness and had info on what happened.

But with little to no leads about what led up to Griffiths’ brutal murder, Yavapai County Silent Witness asked for the community to provide tips. As detectives continue their search, authorities increased the reward amount on Thursday, hoping more money could encourage someone to come forward.

“Our investigation will not end until we obtain justice for the Griffiths family,” Sheriff David Rhodes previously said.

Witnesses or those with information can call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com

