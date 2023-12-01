Phoenix Suns to host NBA champions Denver Nuggets at home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While the Phoenix Suns seven-game win streak was snapped this week, they’ll look to keep their home win streak alive as they face the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Friday. The Suns have won their last three games at home and are looking for a fourth. Tip-off is at 8 p.m., and the game will be streamed on 3TV, Arizona’s Family Sports and ESPN. Tap/click here for all the details on how to watch.

Phoenix is coming off a 112-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, which spoiled Kevin Durant’s return to the court. Durant missed two games with an injured foot but still finished with 30 points for Phoenix. However, Durant struggled from three, only shooting two-for-eight from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, star Devin Booker also struggled in the loss, finishing with just eight points and no threes. This was the Suns’ first loss since Nov. 12, when they fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Meanwhile, Denver is also looking to keep their win streak alive. The Nuggets have won three straight and are coming off a 134-124 win over the Houston Rockets. The Suns must try to keep two key Nuggets players contained — Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter, Jr. Big man Jokic nabbed a triple-double over Houston, finishing with 32 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. Porter, Jr. also scored a season-high 30 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Grayson Allen: out (illness), Damion Lee: out (knee), Bradley Beal: out (back).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (heel).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

