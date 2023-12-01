Peoria plans to build water wells as drought, cuts to Colorado River water continue

City officials say this would help in a “worst-case scenario.”
City officials say this would help in a “worst-case scenario.”
By Whitney Clark
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:43 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Call it a sign of the times. Roughly seven acres of undeveloped land near the Loop 303 and Lake Pleasant Parkway, where you can find native plants and animals, will likely become home to five new water wells in Peoria.

City leaders say the goal is to be able to store and release water for what it calls a “worst-case scenario.” “This is where the water is. And we need to ensure that everybody in our city has water,” said Daniel Kiel, the engineering manager with the city of Peoria Water Services Department.

Arizona’s Family took our drone to the potential construction site with Kiel and Brett Fleck, the water resources advisor with the city. “The wells are about 1,000 feet deep, give or take. And they’re going to be accessing water that’s under our feet that we’ve put there,” Fleck explained.

He says the wells could produce about 10 million gallons a day in case of emergency. It’s Colorado River water already being stored underground right now, according to Fleck. “We’re doing everything we can to ensure that we always have a fully redundant water supply for our citizens. And this is a huge part of that,” Kiel said.

About 200,000 people live in Peoria, a growing area of the Valley, and according to the city’s website, about 42% of its water supply comes from the Central Arizona Project. The wells would only serve those living in the northern part of town, and the project is expected to cost more than $63 million, which will be paid for through state and federal funds.

“Scottsdale has also been developing additional wells,” said Sarah Porter, the director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at ASU. She sees this type of development as a good sign and says Arizona cities have been storing Colorado River water for years. “One way is to recharge aquifers with it to let that water to go down into the aquifers. and the other way is to send the water to an irrigation district,” she recently told Arizona’s Family. Porter says it could also be used instead of groundwater.

WATCH: Arizona halts new construction that relies on groundwater.

Like many other Valley cities, Peoria has what’s called assured water supply designation. That means it has enough water to support current and future development for the next 100 years. So why build wells now? To prepare for possible cuts along the Colorado River in the future.

“I think for a long time it was understood that the Central Arizona Project would be a really reliable supply and that any reductions would be relatively minor,” Fleck said. “I think with the long-term drought, climate change, growth and demand on the Colorado River basin: there’s a lot more pressure on the system.”

EXPLAINER: What makes the Rio Verde Foothills water situation unique

The majority of the land in the construction area is owned by the Arizona State Land Department. It says the city has submitted applications to purchase the land for the well sites. A spokesperson for the city of Peoria says the process could take up to 12 months, but they hope to start construction in 2024.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City officials say this would help in a “worst-case scenario.”

Peoria considers wells to supply water if drought crisis worsens

Updated: moments ago
|
City officials say this would help in a “worst-case scenario.”

Arizona

Sandra Day O'Connor developed a free program for students to learn about the U.S. court system...

Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman on US Supreme Court, dies at 93 in Phoenix

Updated: moments ago
|
By David Baker
O’Connor died of complications related to advanced dementia, possibly Alzheimer’s, and a respiratory illness.

News

According to the Supreme Court, O’Connor died of complications related to advanced dementia,...

Sandra Day O'Connor passes away in Phoenix at age 93

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
According to the Supreme Court, O’Connor died of complications related to advanced dementia, possibly Alzheimer’s, and a respiratory illness

On Your Side

A single water bead ballooned inside Jonah’s intestine. He was rushed into surgery to have it...

Mesa mom warns of water bead danger after baby’s emergency surgery

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Susan Campbell
Reports show there were an estimated 7,800 visits to hospital emergency rooms because of water bead injuries between 2016 and 2022.

Latest News

News

Members of the Ukrainian Parliament are attending a special event at ASU to gather more...

Ukrainian delegation in Arizona amid ongoing war with Russia

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
Members of the Ukrainian Parliament are attending a special event at ASU to gather more American support.

Pinal County News

Officers announced 18-year-old Jesiah Amaru Street, a Coolidge resident, was taken into...

3rd suspect arrested; 4 others facing charges in deadly Casa Grande house party shooting

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Alexis Cortez and Micaela Marshall
Investigators say Street turned himself in on Wednesday night.

On Your Side

Reports show there were an estimated 7,800 visits to hospital emergency rooms because of water...

Arizona mom warns of the dangers of water beads

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Reports show there were an estimated 7,800 visits to hospital emergency rooms because of water bead injuries between 2016 and 2022.

Arizona

Humane Society of Southern Arizona announces findings from animal transfer incident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 13 News Staff and Shelby Slaughter
The investigation was commissioned as an internal workplace incident and not a criminal inquiry.

Weather Coverage

More snow in Arizona's High Country. Mason Carroll reports.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect in Flagstaff

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
More snow in Arizona's High Country. Mason Carroll reports.

News

One important reminder includes checking your fuse box before hanging up the lights.

APS shares safety tips for Christmas lights

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
One important reminder includes checking your fuse box before hanging up the lights.