No suspects found after man killed in west Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are continuing a search for a suspect who killed a man in west Phoenix earlier this week. On Friday, police identified the victim as 32-year-old Xavier Valenzuela.

On Thursday around 8:30 a.m., officers were called to the shooting near 35th Avenue and Earll Drive, north of Thomas Road. Police found Valenzuela shot at least once, and he died at the scene.

However, no information has been released about possible suspects in Valenzuela’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. You can also provide an anonymous tip online. Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest.

