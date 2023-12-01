Nevada State Police identify 2 troopers tragically killed on duty Thursday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Highway Patrol announced the names of the 2 troopers who were killed on I-15 Thursday morning.
Sergeant Michael Abbate, badge 304, and Trooper Alberto Felix, badge 502.
The Nevada Highway Patrol announces with deep sorrow the loss of two State Troopers in the line of duty on November 30, 2023. pic.twitter.com/JUHo2QPjnb— Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) December 1, 2023
The agency released a full statement on the deaths of its own.
According to police, the two troopers were conducting a “motor assist” early Thursday morning when they were struck by a vehicle. The two officers were pronounced deceased, authorities said.
In a news conference Thursday afternoon, police said the two troopers had stopped to investigate a vehicle that appeared to have a driver asleep behind the wheel. When the officers stopped to do this, a second vehicle, a Chevy HHR, struck the two troopers.
The driver of the Chevy fled the scene after striking the troopers, police said. LVMPD conducted a grid search and located the driver later Thursday morning.
To help the troopers’ families during this time please visit the Injured Police Officers Fund of Las Vegas.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.