Nevada State Police identify 2 troopers tragically killed on duty Thursday morning

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:14 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Highway Patrol announced the names of the 2 troopers who were killed on I-15 Thursday morning.

Sergeant Michael Abbate, badge 304, and Trooper Alberto Felix, badge 502.

The agency released a full statement on the deaths of its own.

According to police, the two troopers were conducting a “motor assist” early Thursday morning when they were struck by a vehicle. The two officers were pronounced deceased, authorities said.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, police said the two troopers had stopped to investigate a vehicle that appeared to have a driver asleep behind the wheel. When the officers stopped to do this, a second vehicle, a Chevy HHR, struck the two troopers.

The driver of the Chevy fled the scene after striking the troopers, police said. LVMPD conducted a grid search and located the driver later Thursday morning.

To help the troopers’ families during this time please visit the Injured Police Officers Fund of Las Vegas.

