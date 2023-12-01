Nevada State Police identify 2 troopers tragically killed on duty Thursday morning

The Nevada Highway Patrol announces with deep sorrow the loss of two State Troopers in the line of duty on November 30, 2023.

Sergeant Michael Abbate, badge #304, joined the Department in December 2013 and was recently promoted to Sergeant in November 2023.

Trooper Alberto Felix, badge #502, became a part of the Department in January 2019. Prior to his service with the Highway Patrol, Trooper Felix honorably served in the United States Air Force.

Both Sergeant Abbate and Trooper Felix dedicated their careers to serving the State of Nevada with exceptional commitment and pride. The Nevada State Police extends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of our fallen heroes. We respectfully request that the media maintain the privacy of the families and the Department during this challenging time.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the circumstances of this tragic event. Further information and details regarding memorial services will be shared as they become available. At this time, there are no scheduled briefings.