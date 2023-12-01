Mild weekend ahead, but 80′s could be around the corner for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Scattered overnight and early morning showers have now pushed east of the Valley, leading to much cooler conditions across the Valley as we say hello to the first day of December. Highs have mostly been in the mid 60′s. Sky Harbor Airport received .19″ of rain last night and this morning for a storm total. We are still over three inches below average for the year.

Nice rain all around the Valley! (AZ Family)

Rain showers north and east of the Valley and snow will remain possible as the Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for elevations above 6500ft. Look for slippery roads and winter driving conditions through Saturday morning.

Snow totals from across Northern and Eastern AZ. (AZFamily)

Most of the storm’s potential will move east of the state on Saturday afternoon. Weather highlights in the Valley will be chilly mornings in the 40s, with daytime highs in the 60s on Saturday to almost 70 by Sunday. A big ridge of high pressure is slated to build in from the west, causing our temperatures to soar back into the upper 70s to 80 degrees by Wednesday. An expected trough should weaken the ridge, dropping our temperatures into next weekend.

