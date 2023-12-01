Mesa mom warns of water bead danger after baby’s emergency surgery

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jonah was just nine months old when he got really sick. “He was just projectile vomiting in a way I’ve never seen,” said his mom, McKaylee Brown.

Brown took her son to the hospital. “In the emergency room, they were like, ‘We’re seeing babies that are dehydrated all the time. Take some anti-nausea [medicine] and Gatorade and you’re good,’” she said. Brown’s intuition told her her son was not suffering from a virus. “It was so miserable to see him just so severely ill and no answers,” she said.

The diagnosis took days, but a CT scan finally solved the mystery. “His surgeon came in and was like, ‘I don’t understand it, but there’s a big ball inside of him, like something he couldn’t have swallowed,’” Brown recalled. “And then it clicked that we had had water beads in our home.”

Water beads are tiny polymers that expand when they’re exposed to liquid. Brown had purchased the toy for her older child. “We played with them in our house one time, and they spilled, and we cleaned them all up, so we thought,” Brown said. “One just must have gotten stuck in a carpet fiber that [Jonah] found.”

That single water bead ballooned inside Jonah’s intestine. He was rushed into surgery to have it removed. His experience is not unique. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were an estimated 7,800 visits to hospital emergency rooms because of water bead injuries between 2016 and 2022.

“Kids have died because of these,” said Dr. Rahul Chawla, a pediatric critical care intensivist at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center. “If it goes down in your airway or your trachea or the back of your throat it can swell up and close off your airway or block your breathing,” Dr. Chawla explained. “Or if it goes down your GI tract and goes in your esophagus and intestines, it can keep expanding. Some of these can get to the size of a tennis ball or racquet ball and cause a bowel obstruction.”

New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone is proposing a ban on water beads that are marketed for children. “Water beads come in all sorts of bright rainbow colors, tend to look like candy, and are often labeled as non-toxic,” Pallone said in a statement. “They look and sound fun, but the reality is these colorful products can become deadly or cause serious injuries when swallowed by children.”

“I think there’s enough evidence out there. There are enough clinical reports from children’s hospitals, our experience here, we’ve seen it, where it should just be banned,” Dr. Chawla said. Brown agrees a ban is critical to keep children safe. “There’s a group of us who’ve all had really traumatic experiences, but then there’s one mom who just doesn’t have her daughter, and I’ve listened to her share her story many times,” she said. “We’re so lucky we’re not in that situation, but it just doesn’t feel fair that she’s not here, too.”

There have been recalls for some water bead products, but dozens of options are available to purchase. In a statement, the Toy Association said, “When used in toys, there are existing federal standards for their safe use. Such toys are required to be appropriate for children who are over three years old and labeled accordingly. The standards control the physical properties of the beads in toys, their sizes, and the safety of the materials utilized. Extensive testing and risk analysis are required to ensure that they are safe for children consistent with the age grade and do not create a gastrointestinal blockage if accidentally swallowed.” There are other applications for water beads, including agriculture.

According to the CPSC, water beads can grow 100x their original size when exposed to water. In a warning, the agency urged parents and caregivers to remove the products from any environment with small children, including homes, daycares, and camps.

