Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church, investigation slowed by possible 'booby traps'

"Sheriff's office shuts down largest marijuana grow in county history."
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church(Stewarts County Sheriff's Office)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weeks-long investigation, according to the Stewarts County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was taken out against the church on Highway 46 in Indian Mound by the sheriff’s office and the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force.

The investigation was launched a few weeks ago when neighbors of the church complained about a smell coming from the church, according to the sheriff’s office. The church was originally built as a Methodist Church but was bought and turned into a new place of worship.

The sheriff’s office launched its investigation and conducted interviews of people who were seen coming and going from the church. They claimed that hemp was being grown in the church.

After conducting interviews, SCSO looked into the property’s electric bill. The bill came out to about $3,000 a month, SCSO said — along with a high water bill. The investigation took longer than expected due to the possibility of booby traps being laid out for law enforcement, SCSO said.

Upon executing the search warrant, deputies found about 2,000 plants both dried and live. Sheriff Frankie Gray said this is not a fly-by-night operation.

“The sheriff’s office shut down the largest marijuana grow in county history,” Gray said.

One person is in custody, but more arrests are expected to be made.

Posted by Stewart County Sheriffs Office on Friday, December 1, 2023

