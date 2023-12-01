APS advises using LED lights to save power, money for holiday decorating

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As you start decorating for the holiday season, APS says to be careful. Not only can it be dangerous if it’s not installed correctly, but you also run the risk of blowing your fuse box. Depending on when your home was built and how it’s wired, all houses have different levels of power they can store.

Before decorating, APS advises homeowners to see how much electricity their homes can power by checking the amperage reader in their electrical breaker box. The switch may list the numbers 100, 150, or 200 on it.

It’s also advised to switch to LED lights instead of incandescent lights. Not only does it save more energy, but Sarah Knoll with APS says it helps you save on your next energy bill. “If you had 20 strands of LED lights those could on a typical holiday season end up costing $1 to run,” Knoll said. “If you still had the old incandescent lights and had 20 strands just the same, that could run you about $25, so depending on how many lights you have, how many inflatables you might have in your front yard it’s really going to depend on the individual homeowner.”

Knoll says 100 mini LED Christmas lights only use about 1.5 watts, and 100 mini incandescent Christmas lights use 38 watts. However you choose to decorate your home this year, she said to check for the following. “Make sure they’re not frayed or damaged, make sure that they’re UL certified, and if you’re going to be putting them outdoors, make sure those lights are outdoor lights. We want to make sure they’re ready for the elements,” she explained.

If you want to learn more about holiday light safety, click here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.