Inaugural United for Autism and Cerebral Palsy basketball event brings families across Arizona together

Former Suns center Steven Hunter partnered with the United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona and held the first annual event for kids with special needs.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:22 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A special event at the Footprint Center tonight gave kids with cerebral palsy, autism, or Down syndrome a chance to be like Devin Booker or Kevin Durant.

A former Phoenix Suns player put together the first annual adaptive basketball clinic for kids with special needs, and it is a chance for those with a disability to show they are more than able.

“Our family is a huge sports family,” Peoria mom Amber Mieras said. “So being able to do something like this, which we didn’t know if we’d ever be able to do, is so exciting.”

As Mieras watched her nine-year-old son Jax (who has Down syndrome) do his best Devin Booker impression, former Suns center Steven Hunter stood tall above everyone in attendance. But for Hunter, who organized this event, it was the kids he looked up to.

“Initially, I thought I was helping a lot of these folks by bringing them here to the Suns arena and putting them through these drills,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I think they help me.”

For Hunter, giving these kids the opportunity to sit at Durant’s locker or go through drills on the court carries a little extra significance. His 11-year-old son Blaise was diagnosed with autism when he was three. Working with United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona (UCP) was a chance to help these kids learn essential skills on and off the court.

“This is an inclusive environment where everyone has fun,” Hunter said. “Whether you’re in a wheelchair or on crutches, you’re free to do whatever.”

For Phoenix dad Blake Mayes and his son Sebastian, being able to share this experience with other families to help raise awareness about cerebral palsy gives new meaning to rallying the Valley.

“The fact that they can bring all these families together who otherwise might not feel like they don’t have a community is just huge,” Mayes said. “It’s great.”

