Homeowner ordered to cut native plants in yard down: ‘I was in tears’

A homeowner is planning to take a dispute over his lawn to court. (KCNC, JAMES KIBLER, CNN)
By KCNC via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KCNC) - A Colorado man is getting ready to head to court over “flowers” in his yard.

Neighbors wanted them gone, but homeowner James Kibler said the plants were a sanctuary.

“I began to shape my yard over the last three years to become this bee sanctuary, and I have been getting quite a buzz,” Kibler said.

But for Kibler, going to court is no joking manner.

“I love nature,” Kibler said.

The outdoor enthusiast has spent years studying plants that are native to Colorado.

He chose to convert his front and backyards to be a pollinator sanctuary using plants he found seeds for in local stores.

“The drought-resistant native plants really called to me and also get the endangered species to come and pollinate there,” Kibler said.

A homeowner is planning to take a dispute over his lawn to court.
That’s what he created, but they kept growing and growing.

“They were popping over my fence,” Kibler described. “People walking by began to complain to the city that my yard was an eyesore. Absolutely everyone in the neighborhood had complained about it, that it was ridiculous to grow this amount of vegetation in my yard.”

Kibler was issued a citation for violating city code and he was ordered to cut all of his work down to at most 6 inches.

“I was in tears,” Kibler said. “I was just out here cutting them down just in tears, having to destroy something that was so beautiful and that is not hurting anything whatsoever.”

Kibler doesn’t have a homeowners association. He said he plans to fight this in court and he doesn’t understand why anyone saw his yard as a problem.

“I have no idea why anyone would be upset that beautiful flowers are in their neighborhood,” Kibler added.

Kibler said he is trying to find a lawyer and hopes to regrow his property to where it was before.

Copyright 2023 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

