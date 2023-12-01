Your Life
Goodyear police program ensures no one is forgotten this holiday season

By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The holiday season is here, and for many, it’s a joyful time to celebrate with loved ones. But for many senior citizens, it can be a lonely time. That’s why Goodyear Police have a program to ensure no one is forgotten.

You Are Not Alone (YANA) is a free program that provides regular phone calls and home visits to seniors with limited family or community contacts. “In the last 60 days, there were over 200 phone calls. We don’t even have that many people registered. We also had close to 30 home visits as well,” said Sgt. Tyler with Goodyear Police.

The program ensures peace of mind and a sense of security for seniors, and it’s a great resource for disabled seniors who enjoy the independence of living on their own. If an emergency occurs during a phone call or home visit, a YANA representative will arrange for a police officer to be sent to the residence right away. “If they happen to have a fall and no one is checking in on them regularly, they could end up passing away from that. Now, we offer this program where we’re able to check in on them on a routinely basis,” Sgt. Tyler said.

Anna Lowe has been participating in the program for nearly ten years after her husband passed away. “My husband passed way in 2004, so that left me by myself. So, I just worried about being alone,” Lowe said. Not only does Lowe have someone watching over her, but she also has a friend to talk to. “Seniors really should really reach out and join this organization because they will take care of you,” Lowe said.

Seniors can sign up to become a YANA participant by completing a registration form. On Dec. 14, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., YANA will host its second annual YANA at Christmas Event. The venue will be The Refinery Christian Church, located at 16721 W. Indian School Road, Goodyear, AZ. 85395. The event includes breakfast food and beverages, raffle prizes, special music, a youth choir, Santa, and a community guest speaker. Each registered senior will receive a special holiday gift. If you have any questions, contact: Rose Beals at 623-696-8545. You can register for the event by clicking here.

