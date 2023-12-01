Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

GALLERY: Snow falls in northern Arizona

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Plenty of Arizonans in the High Country woke up to snow Friday morning. Check out the slideshow made up of photos submitted by Arizona’s Family viewers.

And take a look at other weather photos from around Arizona below. You can also submit your own!

For the latest weather forecast, click/tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say

Latest News

Photo of Hydee in Christopher Creek.
Arizona Snow 11/30-12/1/2023
More snow in Arizona's High Country. Mason Carroll reports.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect in Flagstaff
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Coconino & Apache counties. Flagstaff...
WATCH: Flagstaff gets overnight snow as storms hit the High Country
Several areas around Flagstaff and northern Arizona got their first snowstorm of the season on...
Raw video: Flagstaff gets it first snowstorm of the season