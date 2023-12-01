Your Life
Driver seriously hurt by metal bar flying through windshield

A piece of metal flew through a car windshield in Massachusetts, seriously hurting the driver. (Source: WHDH/WESTON POLICE/CNN)
By WHDH staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTON, Mass. (WHDH) - A woman is recovering from serious injuries after a steel bar came crashing through her SUV’s windshield.

Police in Weston are still trying to figure out from where the object came.

The piece of metal is nearly 15 pounds and almost 2-feet long.

“She has a serious injury, but it doesn’t appear life threatening,” said Weston Police Chief Denis Linehan.

It happened Thursday afternoon. Police said a car got a flat tire after hitting something in the road along Route 20.

There were two other cars behind it when that happened.

“He hit this piece of metal in the roadway,” Linehan said. “He knew he hit something, and it appears that that piece of metal then flew in the air for a period of time, went through the windshield of the second vehicle, striking the operator. We’re going to have to do a little bit of investigation here in regards to if we could find where this piece of metal came from, but it does not appear that it came from the vehicle that had the flat tire. It actually looks like this piece of metal could have actually came from the underneath — the undercarriage of a larger truck.”

Two women waiting for a ride at the Weston Police Department said they were in this vehicle and worked together as a cleaning crew.

They said their boss was driving the SUV when the metal bar came flying through the windshield.

They said she had a severe cut on her forehead and was complaining that she could not see, but they said she’s lucky to be alive.

“We’re going to look at video that’s a long Route 20 here, see if we can identify the source,” Linehan said. “But as of right now, we don’t know where that came from.”

The driver involved is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2023 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

