Crews fight 1st-alarm fire in south Phoenix

The fire near 12th Street and Broadway Road broke out around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
The fire near 12th Street and Broadway Road broke out around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.(ADOT)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:14 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Phoenix firefighters are currently battling a large fire at a building in south Phoenix.

The fire was dispatched around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 12th Street and Broadway Road. While Phoenix Fire officials confirm the call has been upgraded to a first-alarm response, it’s currently unclear what kind of building is on fire.

Smoke could be seen billowing for miles. Check back for updates.

