Crews fight 1st-alarm fire in south Phoenix
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:14 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix firefighters are currently battling a large fire at a building in south Phoenix.
The fire was dispatched around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 12th Street and Broadway Road. While Phoenix Fire officials confirm the call has been upgraded to a first-alarm response, it’s currently unclear what kind of building is on fire.
Smoke could be seen billowing for miles. Check back for updates.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.