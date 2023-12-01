Charges filed against two ‘Turning Point USA’ members accused of harassing ASU professor

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against two members of a conservative grassroots organization accused of harassing and assaulting an ASU professor on the University’s Tempe campus back in October.

According to court records, Kalen D’Almeida and Braden Ellis are both facing one count of misdemeanor harassment during their confrontation with ASU professor David Boyles back on October 11th. D’Almeida is facing two additional misdemeanor charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

Turning Point USA responded to the charges in a statement posted Wednesday evening on the social media platform “X”:

Kalen and his cameraman did absolutely nothing wrong. We will vigorously defend them and look forward to taking this matter into a courtroom where the very clear video evidence documenting what actually happened will quickly prevail over ASU’s gaslighting and the media’s propaganda. Our team members will be vindicated.

Both men are scheduled to appear before a judge on January 2, 2024.

The October Confrontation

ASU police are investigating the case that involves an English professor and a conservative grassroots activist organization.

In a social media post, ASU professor David Boyles said he felt angry, violated, and embarrassed after saying he’d been assaulted on campus by people part of Turning Point USA, but the group claims it’s David who is the aggressor.

A video released by Turning Point USA shows one of the men approaching ASU professor and Drag Story Hour Arizona co-founder David Boyles on October 11th, after Boyles finished teaching a class about LGBTQ+ topics. The pair followed the professor around the Tempe campus, asking a series of questions that David, in a Facebook post, called “horrible and incendiary”. Turning Point USA’s video ends with David pushing away the camera.

A security video released by ASU Police from a camera mounted on top of the Fulton Center garage shows what happened next. You can see the professor change directions and push the camera. Then, one of the TPUSA members picked up speed and shoved David in the back before falling to the ground.

Turning Point USA claims David disconnected their camera’s wire during the push, so they don’t have any further video, although it appears the cameraman is holding up a phone in the surveillance footage.

David posted about it on social media with a photo that shows scrapes on their face. David’s post points out this happened on National Coming Out Day. It reads in part, “Knowing that they were filming in order to post this online and inspire even more harassment against me, I moved to block the camera. When I did so, the other one jumped me from behind, slamming me to the pavement.”

Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet released this statement:

“A TPUSA Frontlines reporter attempted to ask Professor Boyles about his ideas and published beliefs on exposing minors to drag queens, his writings on underage sex, and “underground” queer sex education—a topic he’s admitted to being obsessed with. While asking these questions, Professor Boyles unexpectedly lunged at our camera man and assaulted him. Our reporter attempted to separate Mr. Boyle from our camera man, causing Mr. Boyles to fall and scrape his face. But the video evidence is clear, Professor Boyles initiated a physical altercation because he didn’t like the questions. Not liking a question is not justification for assaulting someone. The camera man has since has called the ASUPD and will be pressing charges.”

After the incident was reported, ASU police said they were investigating a “reported assault on faculty,” and that was a “potential bias or prejudicially motivated incident.”

ASU President Michael Crow sent a letter to faculty and staff about the incident:

Earlier this week, Dr. David Boyles, an instructor in the ASU English Department, was followed, harassed, pushed and injured by two men identified by Turning Point USA as their “reporter” and “cameraman.” I’d like to share with you some of my views about this matter. It is astounding to me that individuals from Turning Point USA would wait for an ASU instructor to come out of his class to follow him, harass him and ultimately shove him to the ground, bloodying his face. Cowards that they are and so confident in the legality and appropriateness of their actions, the Turning Point USA "reporter" and "cameraman" then ran away from the scene before police arrived. This is the kind of outrageous conduct that you would expect to see from bullies in a high school cafeteria. I spoke with Dr. Boyles about what transpired when he was walking from his class to his car and I watched the video of the incident multiple times. It is stunning for Turning Point USA leadership to endorse, defend and fund such activity in the name of "freedom." ASU is a comprehensive institution with nearly 7,000 courses of all kinds that engage with countless aspects of our world's culture, science, art and more. This creates learning opportunities for all of our students and the breadth of their interests and backgrounds. Such teaching, writing and discourse is a regular part of the creative expression and academic freedom offered by ASU to its faculty members. Students have many options for the courses that they take, and faculty are provided discretion in the manner in which they select and use content for teaching and scholarship. Dr. Boyles as an instructor at ASU teaches writing and English literature including a class which draws from LGBTQ+ literature. He is part of an academic community that appropriately engages our students across the entire spectrum of human experience and expression. Earlier this year, I wrote to Turning Point USA to request that it remove ASU professors from its Professor Watchlist. I did not receive a response. Instead, the incident we've all now witnessed on the video shows Turning Point's refusal to stop dangerous practices that result in both physical and mental harm to ASU faculty members, which they then apparently exploit for fundraising, social media clicks and financial gain. As my April 2023 letter to Turning Point USA indicated, the Professor Watchlist has resulted in antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ+ and misogynistic attacks on ASU faculty with whom Turning Point USA and its followers disagree. Such tactics are anti-democratic, anti-free speech and completely contrary to the spirit of university scholarship, teaching and community. Finally, please let me note that while Turning Point USA has been featured in and has hosted public events at ASU and the university has supported its right to do so, the same organization is ironically using intimidation, embarrassment and bullying to prevent others from speaking in ways with which it disagrees. This is the Turning Point USA version of its support of “freedom.” Let me assure all of you that ASU will do all that we can to end the bullying and intimidation of our faculty members by Turning Point USA and to reduce threats against the members of the ASU community which arise from such actions.

