Charges filed against two ‘Turning Point USA’ members accused of harassing ASU professor

Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:33 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against two members of a conservative grassroots organization accused of harassing and assaulting an ASU professor on the University’s Tempe campus back in October.
According to court records, Kalen D’Almeida and Braden Ellis are both facing one count of misdemeanor harassment during their confrontation with ASU professor David Boyles back on October 11th. D’Almeida is facing two additional misdemeanor charges of assault and disorderly conduct.
Turning Point USA responded to the charges in a statement posted Wednesday evening on the social media platform “X”:
Both men are scheduled to appear before a judge on January 2, 2024.
The October Confrontation
In a social media post, ASU professor David Boyles said he felt angry, violated, and embarrassed after saying he’d been assaulted on campus by people part of Turning Point USA, but the group claims it’s David who is the aggressor.
A video released by Turning Point USA shows one of the men approaching ASU professor and Drag Story Hour Arizona co-founder David Boyles on October 11th, after Boyles finished teaching a class about LGBTQ+ topics. The pair followed the professor around the Tempe campus, asking a series of questions that David, in a Facebook post, called “horrible and incendiary”. Turning Point USA’s video ends with David pushing away the camera.
A security video released by ASU Police from a camera mounted on top of the Fulton Center garage shows what happened next. You can see the professor change directions and push the camera. Then, one of the TPUSA members picked up speed and shoved David in the back before falling to the ground.
Turning Point USA claims David disconnected their camera’s wire during the push, so they don’t have any further video, although it appears the cameraman is holding up a phone in the surveillance footage.
David posted about it on social media with a photo that shows scrapes on their face. David’s post points out this happened on National Coming Out Day. It reads in part, “Knowing that they were filming in order to post this online and inspire even more harassment against me, I moved to block the camera. When I did so, the other one jumped me from behind, slamming me to the pavement.”