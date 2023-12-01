Your Life
CBP to ‘temporarily’ suspend operations at Lukeville border amid migrant surge

Long detour for travelers from Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point), Sonora
A hole in the border fence in Lukeville, Arizona
A hole in the border fence in Lukeville, Arizona(Art Del Cueto)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff, Peter Valencia and The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced it will close the Lukeville Port of Entry as the region deals with a surge in migrant crossings.

The temporary suspension takes effect on Monday, Dec. 4. Federal officials say the closure, which affects both pedestrian and vehicle crossings, is necessary to direct personnel to assist U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants in custody. It’s unclear how long the closure will last and the move will leave travelers from Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point), Sonora to take a much longer detour through Nogales or San Luis, an estimated delay of two to four hours.

“In response to increased levels of migrant encounters at the Southwest Border, fueled by smugglers peddling disinformation to prey on vulnerable individuals, CBP is surging all available resources to expeditiously and safely process migrants. CBP will continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this evolving situation,” the agency said in a statement. Lukeville lies in the Border Patrol’s Tucson sector, which was the busiest of nine along the U.S.-Mexico border by far in October.

“As we respond with additional resources and apply consequences for unlawful entry, the migration trends shift as well,” CBP explained. “We continue to adjust our operational plans to maximize enforcement efforts against those noncitizens who do not use lawful pathways or processes such as CBP One™ and those without a legal basis to remain in the United States.”

On Monday, Arizona’s Family reported that visitors faced hours-long delay at the border crossing as CBP officials moved officers from the checkpoint into border enforcement. Reports from KOLD, Arizona’s Family affiliate in southern Arizona revealed that a hole was cut into the border fence in Lukeville, prompting hundreds, if not thousands, of migrants a simple, unauthorized entry into the United States

Justin Winburn, the Watch Commander for the San Luis Port of Entry, said on Monday the situation at the border is a balancing act with many responsibilities. “Our resources are not infinite,” he said. “When we get asked to do something more, maybe outside of our scope, it means taking people off the line to go support that.”

Earlier this week, the Associated Press reported that CBP closed one of two bridges to vehicles in Eagle Pass, Texas, a town of about 30,000 people that, for a while last year, was the busiest corridor for illegal crossings. While arrests for illegal crossing fell in October, September was the second-highest month on record.

