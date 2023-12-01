Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Casa Grande teen arrested for allegedly sending bomb threat to university in Surprise

File image
File image(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:29 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Casa Grande teen is facing felony charges after police say he sent a bomb threat to a Surprise university on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Surprise Police Department, Ottawa University-Arizona received a text message about reports of a bomb on campus. Officers arrived at the campus and safely evacuated all students and staff. K-9 officers were also called in to conduct a sweep of the campus. No explosive devices were found, police say.

Throughout the investigation, Surprise police discovered a 17-year-old boy from Casa Grande allegedly sent the threatening text. The teen later admitted to sending the message and was turned over to Surprise authorities. He was booked into Maricopa County Durango Juvenile Detention Center on one count of making a terrorist threat and one count of disruption of an educational institution.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Keith Taylor, 26, was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian in Chandler and fleeing...
Driver who fled from deadly hit-and-run was intoxicated, Chandler police say

Latest News

Castillo is being held at the Yavapai County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.
Camp Verde High School coach arrested on child sex abuse allegations
On Wednesday, just after 3:30 p.m., investigators say the shooting broke out at a mobile home...
Teen arrested for deadly shooting at west Phoenix mobile home park
AZFamily First Alert Weather 9AM Update for 12/1/2023
Valley sees a drizzle, snow in Flagstaff
Photo of Hydee in Christopher Creek.
Arizona Snow 11/30-12/1/2023