Casa Grande teen arrested for allegedly sending bomb threat to university in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Casa Grande teen is facing felony charges after police say he sent a bomb threat to a Surprise university on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Surprise Police Department, Ottawa University-Arizona received a text message about reports of a bomb on campus. Officers arrived at the campus and safely evacuated all students and staff. K-9 officers were also called in to conduct a sweep of the campus. No explosive devices were found, police say.

Throughout the investigation, Surprise police discovered a 17-year-old boy from Casa Grande allegedly sent the threatening text. The teen later admitted to sending the message and was turned over to Surprise authorities. He was booked into Maricopa County Durango Juvenile Detention Center on one count of making a terrorist threat and one count of disruption of an educational institution.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.