Camp Verde High School coach arrested on child sex abuse allegations

Castillo is being held at the Yavapai County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A long-time Camp Verde high school coach and business owner has been arrested on child sex abuse allegations.

The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says that 43-year-old David Castillo was arrested on Nov. 13 after allegations surfaced of him sexually abusing a minor. Authorities are now asking anyone to come forward if they have more information about the incident or if they were victims themselves.

Castillo was coaching the girls’ cross country team at Camp Verde High School earlier in the season, according to the Verde Independent. Records showed Castillo also owned and operated Central Arizona Sports and Physical Therapy in Camp Verde.

Castillo is being held at the Yavapai County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond. Anyone with information is asked to call the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office at (928) 554-8300.

